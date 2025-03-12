Language and Policy: A Linguistic Tug-of-War in Tamil Nadu
The three-language formula in India's National Education Policy 2020 aims to promote multilingualism by having students learn three languages, with at least two being native to India. Tamil Nadu opposes this, prioritizing a two-language policy. Non-compliance has led to withheld educational funds from the central government.
The three-language formula featured in India's National Education Policy 2020 has ignited a dispute between Tamil Nadu and the central government. Designed to foster multilingualism, the policy encourages studying three languages, ensuring at least two are native Indian languages.
Originating from the Kothari Commission (1964-66), the formula was officially integrated into the National Policy on Education in 1968. It resurfaced in later policies to bolster linguistic unity. The current policy mirrors past intentions yet offers states flexibility, asserting no language should be mandatory.
Despite this, Tamil Nadu, historically favoring a two-language system with Tamil and English, has resisted its implementation. Recent defiance has financially impacted the state, as the Centre withholds Rs 573 crore for education aid, relying on adherence to the National Education Policy.
