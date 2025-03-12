Left Menu

Language and Policy: A Linguistic Tug-of-War in Tamil Nadu

The three-language formula in India's National Education Policy 2020 aims to promote multilingualism by having students learn three languages, with at least two being native to India. Tamil Nadu opposes this, prioritizing a two-language policy. Non-compliance has led to withheld educational funds from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:38 IST
Language and Policy: A Linguistic Tug-of-War in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

The three-language formula featured in India's National Education Policy 2020 has ignited a dispute between Tamil Nadu and the central government. Designed to foster multilingualism, the policy encourages studying three languages, ensuring at least two are native Indian languages.

Originating from the Kothari Commission (1964-66), the formula was officially integrated into the National Policy on Education in 1968. It resurfaced in later policies to bolster linguistic unity. The current policy mirrors past intentions yet offers states flexibility, asserting no language should be mandatory.

Despite this, Tamil Nadu, historically favoring a two-language system with Tamil and English, has resisted its implementation. Recent defiance has financially impacted the state, as the Centre withholds Rs 573 crore for education aid, relying on adherence to the National Education Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025