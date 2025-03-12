Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Push for IIT and Medical College: Challenges and Prospects

Arunachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Passang Dorjee Sona, clarified that establishing institutions like IIT falls under the central government's responsibilities. A feasibility study could be initiated if the state submits a request. There's a need for higher education and medical facilities, particularly in Tirap district to boost regional development.

Arunachal Pradesh's Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona emphasized that setting up reputed institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is a responsibility of the central government, as discussed in the assembly.

In response to BJP member Wanglin Lowangdong, who advocated for an IIT and medical college in Tirap district, Sona noted that a central committee would evaluate site feasibility if the state makes a formal request.

Highlighting educational deficits in Tirap, Sona mentioned ongoing projects like two engineering colleges nearing completion in the state. Health Minister Biyuram Wahge responded to healthcare concerns, mentioning criteria for medical college establishment and exploring a new facility in Namsai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

