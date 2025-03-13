Revolutionizing Education: ASM Group's 'Student Profiling' Secures Official Copyright

ASM Group of Institutes has proudly announced that it has obtained official copyright for its innovative 'Student Profiling' process, a significant development in the field of education. Designed by Dr. Prabha Shankar and Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, this transformative process aligns students' skills with job market needs.

The 'Student Profiling' process involves a detailed assessment of students through aptitude tests, group discussions, and personal interviews. This approach, followed by a categorization based on skills, fosters a personalized educational journey, making students job-ready by the time they graduate.

The ASM Group's method also includes the BrainPulses platform, an interactive tool for continuous skill enhancement. As admissions open, the institution invites new students to benefit from its career-focused education, ensuring they are well-prepared for future opportunities in the corporate world.

(With inputs from agencies.)