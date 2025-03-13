Dreamtime Learning Secures Funding to Revolutionize Education

Dreamtime Learning, spearheaded by influential educator Lina Ashar, has successfully obtained significant pre-series A funding from Gruhas, backed by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai. This financial boost marks landmark progress for the organization, underscoring its dedication to transforming education with future-facing methodologies.

Positioned as an educational innovator, Dreamtime aims to replace traditional learning with approaches that emphasize adaptability and critical thinking. The Indian K-12 sector, which was valued at US$ 48.9 billion in 2023, is anticipated to grow steadily, driven partly by Dreamtime's pioneering initiatives and government policies like NEP 2020.

Armed with fresh capital, Dreamtime will expand its micro-school network in metropolitan areas, enhance its B2B educational solutions, and broaden its global reach in over 40 countries. Lina Ashar and her team are poised to further solidify Dreamtime's impact in reimagining educational paradigms.

(With inputs from agencies.)