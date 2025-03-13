Left Menu

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) secured the 26th spot in the QS World University Rankings for Dentistry, distinguishing itself as one of four Indian institutions in the global top 30. Renowned for cutting-edge research and experiential learning, SIMATS sets new benchmarks in dental education and healthcare innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:38 IST
SIMATS Achieves Global Prominence in Dental Education
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) has earned a prestigious place in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, achieving a 26th place globally in Dentistry. This accolade positions SIMATS amongst the top four institutions in India to feature in the global top 30 for any subject field, reinforcing its status as a leader in dental education and research.

The 2025 rankings mark a significant milestone for India, with only four institutions making it to the top 30 in their respective disciplines. Alongside SIMATS in Dentistry, the Indian School of Mines in Dhanbad ranks 20th in Mineral & Mining, IIT Delhi stands 26th in Engineering & Technology, and IIT Bombay is 28th in the same category.

As the largest dental school globally, SIMATS offers exceptional clinical exposure and training, coupled with top-tier research facilities like the Nano-CT and NanoScale Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM). SIMATS' accomplishment highlights India's rising influence in higher education, especially within specialized disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

