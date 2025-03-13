SIMATS Achieves Global Prominence in Dental Education

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) has earned a prestigious place in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, achieving a 26th place globally in Dentistry. This accolade positions SIMATS amongst the top four institutions in India to feature in the global top 30 for any subject field, reinforcing its status as a leader in dental education and research.

The 2025 rankings mark a significant milestone for India, with only four institutions making it to the top 30 in their respective disciplines. Alongside SIMATS in Dentistry, the Indian School of Mines in Dhanbad ranks 20th in Mineral & Mining, IIT Delhi stands 26th in Engineering & Technology, and IIT Bombay is 28th in the same category.

As the largest dental school globally, SIMATS offers exceptional clinical exposure and training, coupled with top-tier research facilities like the Nano-CT and NanoScale Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM). SIMATS' accomplishment highlights India's rising influence in higher education, especially within specialized disciplines.

