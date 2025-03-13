Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Passes Historic Education and Health Grants

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly approved substantial grants totaling over Rs 27,526 crore for school education, health, social welfare, and higher education. Minister Sakina Itoo highlighted the significant roles these sectors play, emphasizing advances in education quality, health infrastructure, and social welfare under challenging financial conditions.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Passes Historic Education and Health Grants
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has passed significant financial allotments, totaling more than Rs 27,526 crore, for various critical departments including school education and health.

Minister Sakina Itoo introduced these grants, emphasizing their importance in enhancing educational infrastructure and healthcare services in the region.

Itoo underscored the government's commitment to advancing school infrastructure and healthcare facilities, appreciating suggestions from legislators and highlighting the impact of these measures on the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

