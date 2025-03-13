Left Menu

Education Scandal: USTM Chancellor Embroiled in Controversy

The Chancellor of Meghalaya's University of Science and Technology has been arrested and remanded in custody, facing allegations of enabling unfair exam practices. With multiple legal entanglements, including accusations of fraudulent OBC certificate acquisition, the Chancellor and several teachers remain under scrutiny.

Updated: 13-03-2025 22:13 IST
The Chancellor of Meghalaya's University of Science and Technology has found himself at the center of a legal and educational scandal. Recently apprehended by Sonitpur police, he is accused of promising students the ability to use unfair practices during exams. Following his arrest, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Tezpur ordered his judicial custody.

The case has garnered significant attention, with the Gauhati High Court granting bail in some instances but restraining arrest in others. Despite these rulings, Sonitpur police proceeded with another arrest in relation to a separate case.

This situation isn't the first controversy Haque has faced. Last year, he was implicated in fraudulent practices related to obtaining an OBC certificate. Furthermore, allegations from Assam's Chief Minister describe Haque as having a fraudulent background, amplifying public scrutiny.

