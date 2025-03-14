Left Menu

Columbia University Faces Backlash Over Campus Protests

Columbia University announced punishments for students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, sparking a clash with the Trump administration. Federal grants were canceled over the university's alleged poor handling of campus antisemitism. The university works to address concerns amid tensions with pro-Israel counter-protests.

Updated: 14-03-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 04:43 IST
Columbia University has announced disciplinary actions against students involved in pro-Palestinian protests last spring. This follows a decision by the Trump administration to cancel $400 million in federal grants, citing the university's insufficient response to antisemitism on campus.

Interim President Katrina Armstrong acknowledged the legitimacy of concerns raised and stated that Columbia is cooperating with the federal government. The university's judicial board imposed penalties ranging from suspensions to expulsions for those involved in the occupation of Hamilton Hall.

Columbia has become a center for anti-Israel demonstrations, coinciding with U.S.-Israel tensions after the Hamas attack in October 2023. A notable case involves student leader Mahmoud Khalil, who faces deportation by the administration, further fueling the protest narrative.

