Allegations of Educational Backslide in Andhra Pradesh Under TDP Rule

Merugu Nagarjuna, a leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has accused the ruling TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh of systematically weakening the state's education system.

He specifically criticized Education Minister Nara Lokesh for ineffective sector management and dismantling reforms initiated during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure as Chief Minister.

Nagarjuna highlighted issues such as the rollback of English teaching, bilingual textbooks, digital classrooms, and crucial financial aid programs, blaming the government for politicizing academia and prioritizing political appointments over academic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)