Allegations of Educational Backslide in Andhra Pradesh Under TDP Rule
YSRCP leader Merugu Nagarjuna accuses the TDP-led government of undermining the education system in Andhra Pradesh. He claims reforms introduced by former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy are being reversed, affecting infrastructure, funding, and educational standards. Allegations include political appointments in academia and neglect of financial aid initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Merugu Nagarjuna, a leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has accused the ruling TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh of systematically weakening the state's education system.
He specifically criticized Education Minister Nara Lokesh for ineffective sector management and dismantling reforms initiated during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure as Chief Minister.
Nagarjuna highlighted issues such as the rollback of English teaching, bilingual textbooks, digital classrooms, and crucial financial aid programs, blaming the government for politicizing academia and prioritizing political appointments over academic excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Schools Extend Winter Vacations Amid Harsh Weather
Crisis in Jharkhand: Thousands of Schools with Single Teacher
Revamping Urdu Schools: A Push for Semi-English Medium and Compulsory Marathi
Crisis in Jharkhand Schools: Single-Teacher Institutions and Budget Debates Spark Concerns
Delhi High Court Advocates Regulated Smartphone Use in Schools