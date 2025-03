Trump Administration Targets University Diversity Programs

In a sweeping move against diversity initiatives, over 50 universities are now under the scrutiny of the Trump administration, accused of racial discrimination within their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. This action is part of President Donald Trump's broader campaign to dismantle such initiatives, which his officials argue predominantly exclude white and Asian American students.

The U.S. Department of Education unveiled these investigations on Friday, subsequent to a memo issued in February threatening withdrawal of federal funds from institutions maintaining race-based preferences across various aspects, including admissions and scholarships. Education Secretary Linda McMahon underscored the administration's commitment to merit-based assessments, explicitly rejecting any prejudgments based on race.

A particular focus of the inquiries is the partnerships between these colleges and the PhD Project, a nonprofit aimed at minority student advancement in business education. Universities involved in these partnerships, including prominent institutions like Yale and MIT, are accused of engaging in discriminatory practices within their graduate programs, a charge that has raised significant media and academic interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)