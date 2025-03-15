Tragic Suicides Amid Board Exams: A District on Edge

In a tragic development, two 15-year-old students were found dead in separate incidents over the weekend in the district, according to local authorities. The incidents have cast a shadow amid the crucial 10th standard board examinations currently underway.

Police reports indicate that a boy from Attingal was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom, while in a separate incident, a girl of the same age met a similar fate at her home in Maranalloor. Both cases are being treated as potential suicides as preliminary probes intensify.

The shocking events have sparked concern among parents and educators, highlighting the intense pressure faced by students during exam periods. Authorities have assured thorough investigations to uncover any underlying causes of these tragedies.

