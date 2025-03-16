Legal Battle Against Trump's Deportation Policy Targeting Political Activism

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) has initiated legal proceedings contesting the Trump administration's decision to deport international students and scholars supporting Palestinian rights. Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, the lawsuit aims to halt the enforcement of two executive orders recently signed by President Trump.

The case emerges following the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student of Palestinian descent, whose detention has incited protests. U.S. authorities argue Khalil's presence may have adverse foreign policy impacts. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated further visa revocations are imminent.

President Trump has pledged to deport activists involved in anti-Israel protests on U.S. campuses after the October 2023 Gaza conflict. The ADC lawsuit, representing Cornell University affiliates, underscores the effort to safeguard constitutional freedoms, particularly the First Amendment's protections for free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)