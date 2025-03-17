NZ Strengthens Pacific Education Ties with $1.5M Investment at Port Moresby Summit

Universities Minister Dr Shane Reti will represent New Zealand at the Conference of Pacific Education Ministers in Port Moresby this week, collaborating with delegates from Pacific nations and Australia to address regional education priorities and transformation.

Under the theme "Transforming Edukesen for a Better Pacific," the conference highlights the urgency for Pacific nations to innovate and adapt education strategies in response to global educational trends and challenges. This comprehensive transformation seeks to establish more effective, equitable, and sustainable educational systems, influencing policies from individual classroom practices up to national frameworks.

“The Pacific holds a vital place in New Zealand’s identity, underscored by our profound social, cultural, linguistic, and historical connections,” Dr Reti emphasized. "This conference enables us to reaffirm New Zealand's strong commitment as a Pacific partner, especially poignant as we celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations and Papua New Guinea's independence."

At the conference, Dr Reti will announce a $1.5 million investment from New Zealand's International Development Cooperation programme towards the UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report. This funding, allocated over three years, will assist Pacific education stakeholders—including ministers, educators, policymakers, and communities—in addressing global education challenges and enhancing local education planning and policies.

Dr Reti will engage directly with regional education leaders, enhancing collaboration and discussing outcomes from the recent Second Pacific Education Development Partners Coordination Meeting, held previously in Wellington.

Additionally, Dr Reti will host an event honoring current recipients and alumni of the Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships Programme, celebrating educational exchange and academic achievement in the Pacific.

Dr Reti departs New Zealand on Tuesday, 18 March, returning Thursday, 20 March 2025, underscoring New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to educational partnership and cooperation within the Pacific region.