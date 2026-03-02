Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: US Troops Suffer Casualties in Major Middle East Offensive

Three American service members have been killed and five seriously wounded during US attacks on Iran, marking the first American casualties in a major offensive. President Donald Trump announced that there could be more losses. The situation remains fluid as Iran retaliates against US-Israeli strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2026 03:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 03:56 IST
In a significant escalation of conflict, the US military announced on Sunday that three American service members have been killed and five others seriously wounded in a series of attacks on Iran. President Donald Trump, in a video shared on his Truth Social platform, acknowledged the likelihood of further casualties as hostilities continue.

The US Central Command, responsible for operations in the Middle East, confirmed the losses but withheld details on the timing and location due to the volatile situation. The offensive, which also involved joint strikes by Israel, has resulted in Iran launching counterattacks on US bases in the region, including Bahrain and the UAE.

Trump, speaking in various media, reiterated the commitment to avenge the fallen, describing them as 'true American patriots'. He highlighted the efforts of Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover, who played a pivotal role in previous operations, including the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. The President foresees the conflict potentially lasting several weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

