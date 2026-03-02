UK-Approved US Base Usage Amidst Iran Missile Crisis
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK accepted a U.S. request to use its bases for defensive strikes on Iranian missiles. While distancing from recent aggressive actions by the U.S. and Israel, the UK aims to safeguard British citizens amidst escalating regional tensions and Iranian retaliatory strikes.
In a recent statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the United Kingdom's decision to allow the U.S. to use British bases for defensive strikes against Iranian missile threats. This move aims to tackle the escalating threat from Iran following retaliatory attacks that endangered British citizens in the region.
Starmer emphasized that Britain's involvement is solely for defensive purposes, distancing the UK from the joint U.S.-Israel air strikes on Iran that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. He stressed that Britain will not participate in further offensive actions, advocating instead for a peaceful, negotiated resolution.
As regional partners requested increased protection, British fighter jets have started engaging in defensive operations to counter Iranian attacks. Starmer highlighted the importance of destroying missile threats at their source, reaffirming the decision to assist U.S. operations for the protection of allied interests and British lives, fully compliant with international law.
