UK Explores Social Media Ban for Under-16s to Protect Youth
The UK government is considering a ban on social media access for under-16s, alongside restrictions on gaming and AI chatbots, to protect children's mental health. As governments globally address these concerns, the UK is seeking input from families on implementing protective measures through a three-month consultation.
The UK is considering implementing a social media ban for children under 16, following similar moves by Australia. Measures may also include restrictions on gaming and AI chatbot access. This initiative is part of a broader attempt to safeguard children's mental health, which is increasingly impacted by digital platforms.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed the need for enhanced child protection measures beyond those in the existing Online Safety Act. A consultation involving parents and young people will shape these potential changes, running over three months.
Technology Minister Liz Kendall has emphasized the importance of involving families in this process, as they navigate the challenges of monitoring screen time and online activity. The UK government is also evaluating the removal of non-consensual intimate images within 48 hours to hold tech companies accountable.
