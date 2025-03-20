Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia's Fee Hike: Students Face Financial Strain

Jamia Millia Islamia has announced a significant fee hike for the 2025-26 academic year across various programs. Increases range from 16% to 41%, affecting students in Persian, Arabic, and other courses. Despite the financial burden, JMI is introducing 14 new courses and expanding CUET-based admissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:14 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia's Fee Hike: Students Face Financial Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has unveiled new tuition fees for the 2025-26 academic year, which have sharply increased by 16% to 41% across different programs. The Department of Persian, in particular, faces the steepest rise, with fees jumping by 41.41% to Rs 9,475.

The hike also affects the Department of Arabic with a 37.15% increase, while social sciences and science programs are similarly impacted. Professional courses such as B Tech and M Tech haven't been spared either, reporting hikes of 19.04% and 16.48% respectively.

In a bid to adjust, JMI is launching 14 new courses and broadening its admissions process by including CUET scores, with 25 programs using this merit-based system, compared to last year's 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025