Jamia Millia Islamia's Fee Hike: Students Face Financial Strain

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has unveiled new tuition fees for the 2025-26 academic year, which have sharply increased by 16% to 41% across different programs. The Department of Persian, in particular, faces the steepest rise, with fees jumping by 41.41% to Rs 9,475.

The hike also affects the Department of Arabic with a 37.15% increase, while social sciences and science programs are similarly impacted. Professional courses such as B Tech and M Tech haven't been spared either, reporting hikes of 19.04% and 16.48% respectively.

In a bid to adjust, JMI is launching 14 new courses and broadening its admissions process by including CUET scores, with 25 programs using this merit-based system, compared to last year's 20.

