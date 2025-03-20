Left Menu

Odisha Schools Shift to Morning Classes Amidst Rising Heatwave

Odisha government announced that all schools will conduct morning classes starting April 2 due to escalating heatwave conditions. Officials are advised to take preventive measures against sunstroke, with financial support for water facilities and tube wells. Power cuts during peak hours are to be avoided, and weather warnings issued.

The Odisha government has announced a schedule change for schools, moving classes to the morning starting April 2 due to the prevailing heatwave.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari stressed the urgency, noting that many districts have already begun experiencing high temperatures. Necessary precautions include accessible drinking water facilities and managing sunstroke risks.

The IMD has issued warnings across several districts, highlighting potential thunderstorms and lightning as additional weather challenges. The energy department aims to sustain power supply by avoiding cuts during critical times.

