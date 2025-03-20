Left Menu

Odisha Set to Shine: New Center of Excellence in Skill Development

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in skill development in Odisha. Meeting with Odisha Chief Minister, plans to strengthen ITIs and enhance skill training were discussed. A workshop focused on financial inclusion and entrepreneurship was attended by over 100 entrepreneurs.

Updated: 20-03-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:25 IST
Odisha Set to Shine: New Center of Excellence in Skill Development
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has revealed that Odisha will receive a new Centre of Excellence dedicated to skill development. This announcement came following his meeting with the state's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, as part of a broader initiative focusing on advancing skill centers across India.

Emphasizing the central government's commitment, Chaudhary highlighted a significant budget provision allowing for the establishment of five such centers, one of which is promised to Odisha. The discussions also covered strengthening the state's ITIs, developing additional World Skill Centres, and ensuring that skill development reaches tribal areas.

In a related event, the Minister attended a workshop aimed at boosting entrepreneurial growth. He called for industries to prioritize quality to maintain a global edge and outlined governmental efforts to support entrepreneurs, particularly women. The workshop, attended by entrepreneurs from several states, reinforced the importance of digital competence and market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

