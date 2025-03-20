Odisha Set to Shine: New Center of Excellence in Skill Development

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has revealed that Odisha will receive a new Centre of Excellence dedicated to skill development. This announcement came following his meeting with the state's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, as part of a broader initiative focusing on advancing skill centers across India.

Emphasizing the central government's commitment, Chaudhary highlighted a significant budget provision allowing for the establishment of five such centers, one of which is promised to Odisha. The discussions also covered strengthening the state's ITIs, developing additional World Skill Centres, and ensuring that skill development reaches tribal areas.

In a related event, the Minister attended a workshop aimed at boosting entrepreneurial growth. He called for industries to prioritize quality to maintain a global edge and outlined governmental efforts to support entrepreneurs, particularly women. The workshop, attended by entrepreneurs from several states, reinforced the importance of digital competence and market access.

