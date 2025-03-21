Rajasthan Governor Inspires Youth at University Convocation

During the 21st convocation of Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde called on youth to utilize their time effectively and focus on building a prosperous India.

He emphasized the crucial role of education in public welfare and development, urging students to become job providers rather than seekers.

The Governor highlighted the significance of women in societal progress, noting the substantial number of gold medals awarded to female students.

(With inputs from agencies.)