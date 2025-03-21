Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Inspires Youth at University Convocation

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde urged youth at Jai Narayan Vyas University's convocation to contribute to India's future by leveraging education and embracing responsible tech use. He highlighted the importance of women in societal progress, noting that the majority of gold medals were awarded to female students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:14 IST
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

During the 21st convocation of Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde called on youth to utilize their time effectively and focus on building a prosperous India.

He emphasized the crucial role of education in public welfare and development, urging students to become job providers rather than seekers.

The Governor highlighted the significance of women in societal progress, noting the substantial number of gold medals awarded to female students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

