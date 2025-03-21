Rajasthan Governor Inspires Youth at University Convocation
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde urged youth at Jai Narayan Vyas University's convocation to contribute to India's future by leveraging education and embracing responsible tech use. He highlighted the importance of women in societal progress, noting that the majority of gold medals were awarded to female students.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
During the 21st convocation of Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde called on youth to utilize their time effectively and focus on building a prosperous India.
He emphasized the crucial role of education in public welfare and development, urging students to become job providers rather than seekers.
The Governor highlighted the significance of women in societal progress, noting the substantial number of gold medals awarded to female students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adissia Developers Unveils Landmark Statue Symbolizing Women Empowerment & Education
Delhi CM Unveils 'Viksit Delhi' Budget Plan and Expands Women Empowerment Scheme
Heritage Foods Champions Women Empowerment in India's Dairy Sector
BSF Chief Reviews Jammu Security as India Champions Women Empowerment
Shah Prays at Somnath, Modi Celebrates Women Empowerment in Gujarat