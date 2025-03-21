Left Menu

Tragedy at Guna University: Student's Leap Under Financial Pressure

A 19-year-old student named Vaibhav Verma from a private university in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a hostel. A note on his laptop revealed he transferred a large sum of money under duress. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:36 IST
  India

A 19-year-old student attending a private university in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly took his own life on Friday by jumping from the fifth floor of a campus hostel, according to a police official.

The shocking discovery included a note stored on Vaibhav Verma's laptop that indicated he had been coerced into transferring a significant sum of money online. The incident, which was reported at JP University, approximately 33 kilometers from the district headquarters, unfolded when the body was discovered at around 4:15 am.

Police in charge, Zuber Khan, stated that Verma, a second-year BE (Computer Science) student from Kanpur, died at the scene. Investigations are ongoing, with a post-mortem examination pending the arrival of Verma's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

