Tragedy at Guna University: Student's Leap Under Financial Pressure

A 19-year-old student attending a private university in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly took his own life on Friday by jumping from the fifth floor of a campus hostel, according to a police official.

The shocking discovery included a note stored on Vaibhav Verma's laptop that indicated he had been coerced into transferring a significant sum of money online. The incident, which was reported at JP University, approximately 33 kilometers from the district headquarters, unfolded when the body was discovered at around 4:15 am.

Police in charge, Zuber Khan, stated that Verma, a second-year BE (Computer Science) student from Kanpur, died at the scene. Investigations are ongoing, with a post-mortem examination pending the arrival of Verma's family.

