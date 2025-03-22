DoE Introduces Diverse Subjects for Delhi's Senior Secondary Students

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has unveiled an initiative to expand educational opportunities for senior secondary students by introducing new subjects in three government schools for the upcoming 2025-26 academic year.

As per a circular dated March 19, the newly approved subjects—Informatics Practices, History, Urdu, Physical Education, and Sociology—will be available at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, and Government Girls' Senior Secondary School.

DoE has mandated school principals to fulfill all requirements set by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the official inclusion of these subjects. Sant Ram from the Government School Teachers' Association emphasized that these additions will offer broader learning horizons for students starting from April.

(With inputs from agencies.)