NIT Silchar Professor Arrested for Alleged Molestation

An assistant professor from NIT Silchar has been arrested for allegedly molesting a female student. The incident prompted protests demanding his termination. The institute suspended the professor and initiated an internal inquiry, while police have recorded the student's statement and registered a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant professor at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar stands accused of molesting a female student, leading to his arrest by Assam's Cachar district police, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The troubling incident reportedly unfolded when the professor summoned the student to his office under the guise of discussing her grades, only to allegedly engage in inappropriate conduct. A formal complaint was promptly lodged on Thursday, detailing the alleged molestation and sexual harassment, according to police officials.

In response to the allegations, institution officials have promptly sealed the office space where the incident allegedly took place and initiated an internal investigation. Meanwhile, students have mobilized in protest, demanding swift action, including the professor's dismissal, as the accused educator has been suspended from his duties amid the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

