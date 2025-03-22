Left Menu

Skill Development: Unlocking India's Potential

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa emphasized the importance of skill development in realizing India's growth potential. Citing initiatives like the Bharatiya Skill Development University, he highlighted the government's focus on skill education to foster employment and transform India into a manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Emphasizing the critical role of skill development in fortifying India's economic future, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Prem Chand Bairwa, has asserted that a focus on skill education will capitalize on the country's youth talent and propel national growth.

Speaking at the Bharatiya Skill Development University's second convocation, Bairwa said that skill education is central to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'new India'. He noted that initiatives like BSDU are crucial for creating employment and establishing India as a manufacturing hub.

Additionally, Bairwa indicated ongoing reviews of Rs 35 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed during the Rising Rajasthan Summit, aiming to stimulate diverse sectoral investments. BSDU President Vivek Bhandari highlighted the university's achievements, including its third rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework, and announced a new course in facility management under construction skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

