Left Menu

Governor Stresses Anti-Drug Action at Shoolini University Convocation

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla addressed the 8th Convocation of Shoolini University, urging students to reject drug abuse to uplift society and the nation. He awarded degrees and medals, highlighting the roles of university leaders in achieving academic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:57 IST
Governor Stresses Anti-Drug Action at Shoolini University Convocation
Shiv Pratap Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the critical issue of drug abuse during the Shoolini University convocation in Solan, urging students to oppose this societal menace.

Addressing the audience, Governor Shukla emphasized the importance of students resisting drug abuse and taking action to uplift society while preserving cultural roots.

In a ceremony recognizing academic achievements, he awarded 34 Gold Medals and numerous degrees, underlining the leadership of university personnel in reaching educational eminence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025