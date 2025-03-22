Governor Stresses Anti-Drug Action at Shoolini University Convocation
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla addressed the 8th Convocation of Shoolini University, urging students to reject drug abuse to uplift society and the nation. He awarded degrees and medals, highlighting the roles of university leaders in achieving academic excellence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the critical issue of drug abuse during the Shoolini University convocation in Solan, urging students to oppose this societal menace.
Addressing the audience, Governor Shukla emphasized the importance of students resisting drug abuse and taking action to uplift society while preserving cultural roots.
In a ceremony recognizing academic achievements, he awarded 34 Gold Medals and numerous degrees, underlining the leadership of university personnel in reaching educational eminence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-US to reportedly use AI to revoke visas of students it sees as Hamas supporters
Karnataka govt giving importance to health and education. Students are getting quality education and nutritious food: CM Siddaramaiah.
Girl students missing from Tanur in Kerala found near Lonavala, Maharashtra
Amit Shah targets Stalin on language issue, asks CM to impart med, engg education in Tamil
Adissia Developers Unveils Landmark Statue Symbolizing Women Empowerment & Education