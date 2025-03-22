Governor Stresses Anti-Drug Action at Shoolini University Convocation

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the critical issue of drug abuse during the Shoolini University convocation in Solan, urging students to oppose this societal menace.

Addressing the audience, Governor Shukla emphasized the importance of students resisting drug abuse and taking action to uplift society while preserving cultural roots.

In a ceremony recognizing academic achievements, he awarded 34 Gold Medals and numerous degrees, underlining the leadership of university personnel in reaching educational eminence.

(With inputs from agencies.)