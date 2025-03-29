Left Menu

Tragedy at Panjab University: Concert Turns Violent

At a concert held at Panjab University's South Campus, a 22-year-old engineering student, Aditya Thakur, died after being stabbed. The incident involved four students attacked by unidentified individuals. An FIR has been lodged, and police are investigating the assailants. Protests ensued against university authorities.

A violent incident marred the atmosphere at a concert on Panjab University's South Campus, tragically ending with the death of a student. Aditya Thakur, 22, was among four students stabbed by unidentified attackers during a performance by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma.

Authorities have identified Thakur as a second-year computer science engineering student from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology. The stabbing, which left three other students injured, prompted protests by Panjab University students against the university administration and police.

Official investigations are underway, with an FIR registered and efforts ongoing to trace the assailants. Disturbing video footage surfaced on social media, depicting the chaos and bloodshed during the incident. The motivation behind the attack remains unclear.

