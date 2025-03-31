Left Menu

Austria's Coalition Government Faces Economic Challenges Amidst Rising Budget Deficit

Austria's new coalition government is committed to reducing the budget deficit through existing savings plans, despite a higher-than-expected deficit in 2024. Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer emphasized a measured approach to budget restructuring, highlighting the European Union’s looming excessive deficit procedure for exceeding the deficit ceiling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:56 IST
Austria's newly formed coalition government has pledged to apply a 'steady hand' in reducing the nation's budget deficit, despite a higher-than-expected shortfall in 2024, which surpasses the European Union's limit.

The government, comprising conservatives, Social Democrats, and liberals, took office with a vow to implement savings of over 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in order to avoid an excessive deficit procedure by Brussels. Economic conditions, however, continue to worsen, with predictions of a third consecutive year of economic contraction. The national statistics office recently revealed a 4.7% GDP deficit for 2024, exceeding the anticipated 4%.

Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer underscored the gravity of the situation, noting that budget restructuring would be based on empirical analysis and clear objectives. The decision to forgo immediate additional savings indicates that the government is willing to navigate the EU's excessive deficit procedure, which, if not adhered to, could result in fines. Despite this approach, Minister Marterbauer stressed the need to avoid economic and employment burdens, such as new taxes.

