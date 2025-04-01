Left Menu

Kannada Translations Pave the Path for Technical Education

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot launched engineering books translated into Kannada, enhancing local access to technical education. The initiative by AICTE and VTU supports the National Education Policy's emphasis on regional languages, aiming to foster intellectual growth and innovation among Kannada-speaking students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move to bridge language barriers in technical education, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot recently unveiled a series of engineering textbooks translated into Kannada.

The release, organized by AICTE and Visvesvaraya Technological University at Raj Bhavan, marks a pivotal step in making engineering education accessible to Kannada-speaking students.

Governor Gehlot emphasized the transformative impact of learning in one's mother tongue, highlighting the initiative as part of a broader effort to align with the National Education Policy's focus on linguistic inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

