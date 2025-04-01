Kannada Translations Pave the Path for Technical Education

In a landmark move to bridge language barriers in technical education, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot recently unveiled a series of engineering textbooks translated into Kannada.

The release, organized by AICTE and Visvesvaraya Technological University at Raj Bhavan, marks a pivotal step in making engineering education accessible to Kannada-speaking students.

Governor Gehlot emphasized the transformative impact of learning in one's mother tongue, highlighting the initiative as part of a broader effort to align with the National Education Policy's focus on linguistic inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)