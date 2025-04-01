Kannada Translations Pave the Path for Technical Education
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot launched engineering books translated into Kannada, enhancing local access to technical education. The initiative by AICTE and VTU supports the National Education Policy's emphasis on regional languages, aiming to foster intellectual growth and innovation among Kannada-speaking students.
In a landmark move to bridge language barriers in technical education, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot recently unveiled a series of engineering textbooks translated into Kannada.
The release, organized by AICTE and Visvesvaraya Technological University at Raj Bhavan, marks a pivotal step in making engineering education accessible to Kannada-speaking students.
Governor Gehlot emphasized the transformative impact of learning in one's mother tongue, highlighting the initiative as part of a broader effort to align with the National Education Policy's focus on linguistic inclusivity.
