Tragic Turn: Biotechnology Student's Final Farewell

In a tragic incident, Shivangi Mishra, a final-year biotechnology student at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, was found dead in her hostel room, allegedly due to suicide, following a phone conversation with her fiancé.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Jaunpur, according to Superintendent of Police, Kaustubh. Shivangi, 22, was to marry her fiancé on November 25. Residing at Laxmibai Women's Hostel, she was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan by her hostel mates.

The students, after noticing her silence post a loud phone discussion, alerted authorities who found Mishra lifeless despite rushing her to district hospital. Initial inquiries suggest potential stress over her wedding, as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)