Tragic Turn: Biotechnology Student's Final Farewell

Shivangi Mishra, a biotechnology student at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room. The 22-year-old was engaged to be married on November 25. Preliminary inquiries suggest wedding stress may have been a factor. Police are investigating the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Shivangi Mishra, a final-year biotechnology student at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, was found dead in her hostel room, allegedly due to suicide, following a phone conversation with her fiancé.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Jaunpur, according to Superintendent of Police, Kaustubh. Shivangi, 22, was to marry her fiancé on November 25. Residing at Laxmibai Women's Hostel, she was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan by her hostel mates.

The students, after noticing her silence post a loud phone discussion, alerted authorities who found Mishra lifeless despite rushing her to district hospital. Initial inquiries suggest potential stress over her wedding, as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

