Controversy Unfolds: Jadavpur University's Gupta vs Governor Bose

Prof Bhaskar Gupta, recently ousted from his role as interim vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, has questioned the legal and moral authority of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in making the decision. This removal occurred amid controversy over the university's December convocation, which the Raj Bhavan claimed violated procedural norms.

Gupta, who retired just days after his dismissal, insists that all necessary approvals were secured for the event, which was organized in students' interests. He challenges the governor's assertion of rule violations and questions the absence of an official explanation for his removal.

Support for Gupta remains strong among colleagues and students, despite his alleged failure to maintain order during campus protests. Critics claim repeated non-compliance with the governor's directions as a reason for his removal. Gupta, however, argues the convocation dispute is the true cause of his downfall.

