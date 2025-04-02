Left Menu

Revamping Higher Education: No More Dropouts

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar stated there is no 'dropout' concept in higher education due to multiple course options. Government initiatives are enhancing access and support, including financial aid, new institutes, and psychological support. Policy reforms aim to facilitate flexibility and mental well-being for students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:02 IST
Revamping Higher Education: No More Dropouts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, declared an end to the 'dropout' concept in higher education, attributing it to the plethora of course options available for students.

In his response to the Rajya Sabha regarding the dropout rates in IITs and central universities, Majumdar emphasized ongoing government efforts to increase access. Measures include financial assistance, scholarships, and counselling services.

Addressing student mental health, the government implements solutions like MANODARPAN for psychological support, aligning with NEP 2020's reforms for academic flexibility and student support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025