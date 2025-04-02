Revamping Higher Education: No More Dropouts

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, declared an end to the 'dropout' concept in higher education, attributing it to the plethora of course options available for students.

In his response to the Rajya Sabha regarding the dropout rates in IITs and central universities, Majumdar emphasized ongoing government efforts to increase access. Measures include financial assistance, scholarships, and counselling services.

Addressing student mental health, the government implements solutions like MANODARPAN for psychological support, aligning with NEP 2020's reforms for academic flexibility and student support.

