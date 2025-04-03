Crackdown on Ragging: Medical College Takes a Stand

In a firm crackdown on ragging, the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda has expelled 22 students over the past five years due to involvement in ragging and other disciplinary issues, as announced by college principal Milap Sharma on Thursday.

Sharma emphasized the institution's strict stance, noting that five students faced expulsion in the last year alone, directly linked to ragging activities. The college remains deeply vigilant since the tragic 2009 incident where 19-year-old Aman Satya Kachroo lost his life following severe ragging by seniors.

Dr. Munish Saroch, the Anti Ragging Committee's member secretary, highlighted the administration's resolve to eliminate ragging, acknowledging that these drastic measures indicate a significant commitment to safeguarding the campus environment. He also called for stronger preventative strategies to curb such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)