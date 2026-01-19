Left Menu

Sincere efforts needed to make Himachal Pradesh TB-free by 2026: Governor

The governor further shared that he himself has adopted 59 TB patients from Nirmand block, while his secretary at Raj Bhavan has adopted six patients from Ani block.On the occasion, he also distributed nutrition kits to TB patients from both these blocks.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:28 IST
Sincere efforts needed to make Himachal Pradesh TB-free by 2026: Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday expressed concern over the state failing to achieve tuberculosis elimination target till 2024 and said there was a need to introspect the reason for it.

He said concerted efforts were needed to make Himachal Pradesh TB-free by this year. The data for 2025 is being compiled.

Chairing a review meeting on Tuberculosis Elimination at Rampur in Shimla district, the governor called upon social organisations, institutions and individuals to come forward as Nikshay Mitras.

Nikshay Mitras are individuals or entities who support TB patients by providing them nutritional, additional diagnostic and vocational support as part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Shukla said the standard treatment period for tuberculosis was six months, and patients who complete the full course of treatment and get medically cleared are declared TB Champions. He said Nikshay Mitras who have adopted TB patients must ensure uninterrupted support and adherence to their treatment for the entire six-month duration. The governor further shared that he himself has adopted 59 TB patients from Nirmand block, while his secretary at Raj Bhavan has adopted six patients from Ani block.

On the occasion, he also distributed nutrition kits to TB patients from both these blocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal e...

 United Kingdom
2
Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accord

Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accor...

 Colombia
3
Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close second

Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close s...

 Global
4
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Afghanistan

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in...

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026