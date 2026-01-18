Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Cold Wave Amid Light Snowfall

Light snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's higher hills has intensified a cold wave across the state. The Shimla meteorological office reported light snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti's villages, while cold temperatures gripped other regions. A Western Disturbance may bring heavy snow on January 23, affecting Northwest India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Cold Wave Amid Light Snowfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's higher hills are experiencing light snowfall, creating a cold wave across the region. The Shimla meteorological office confirmed that tribal areas like Lahaul and Spiti's Koksar and Hansa villages have seen light snow, while the rest of the state remains dry.

Cold conditions persist in Hamirpur, Una, and Mandi, with minimum temperatures plummeting to 2.1, 2.7, and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively. The state's weather forecast indicates continued light snowfall in the higher reaches until January 20.

A fresh Western Disturbance is anticipated from January 21, potentially bringing heavy snowfall and rainfall to the state's higher and middle hills by January 23. A yellow warning has been issued, with lighter precipitation expected in lower regions starting January 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026