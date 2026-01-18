Himachal Pradesh Braces for Cold Wave Amid Light Snowfall

Himachal Pradesh's higher hills are experiencing light snowfall, creating a cold wave across the region. The Shimla meteorological office confirmed that tribal areas like Lahaul and Spiti's Koksar and Hansa villages have seen light snow, while the rest of the state remains dry.

Cold conditions persist in Hamirpur, Una, and Mandi, with minimum temperatures plummeting to 2.1, 2.7, and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively. The state's weather forecast indicates continued light snowfall in the higher reaches until January 20.

A fresh Western Disturbance is anticipated from January 21, potentially bringing heavy snowfall and rainfall to the state's higher and middle hills by January 23. A yellow warning has been issued, with lighter precipitation expected in lower regions starting January 22.

