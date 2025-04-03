Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor Defends Three-Language Format Under NEP

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh firmly supports the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP), dismissing criticisms as politically motivated rather than academically justified.

Speaking to PTI, Singh emphasized that the policy, focusing on mother tongue with the choice of two additional languages, empowers students with flexible options. He argued that the opposition arises from resistance to educational reforms.

Singh praised the NEP for shifting focus from rote learning to skill development and interdisciplinary education, advocating greater technology integration. Despite concerns about implementation clarity, he believes the policy's long-term benefits will enhance both global competitiveness and linguistic diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)