Left Menu

Delhi's Anganwadi Transformation: Schools to Host 1,000 Centres

Delhi plans to co-locate about 1,000 Anganwadi centres with government schools to enhance infrastructure and facilities. This initiative, under Poshan 2.0, aims to boost essential services like healthcare and early learning for children. An MoU with the Asian Development Bank will fund these improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:19 IST
Delhi's Anganwadi Transformation: Schools to Host 1,000 Centres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to initiate a significant transition, with around 1,000 Anganwadi centres being relocated to government schools over the next three months. This move is part of an effort to provide improved facilities and infrastructure for young children in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department.

Under the Poshan 2.0 programme, these co-located centres will be known as Saksham Anganwadis. The initiative seeks to equip children with adequate healthcare, nutrition, safety, and early learning opportunities, allowing them to reach their full potential. An official highlighted the importance of providing these critical services to foster child development.

Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed with the Asian Development Bank to secure financial aid for infrastructural enhancements. Already, 153 Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools have been identified for relocation, with additional schools being assessed to ease the transition process for children and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025