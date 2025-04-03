Delhi's Anganwadi Transformation: Schools to Host 1,000 Centres

The Delhi government is set to initiate a significant transition, with around 1,000 Anganwadi centres being relocated to government schools over the next three months. This move is part of an effort to provide improved facilities and infrastructure for young children in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department.

Under the Poshan 2.0 programme, these co-located centres will be known as Saksham Anganwadis. The initiative seeks to equip children with adequate healthcare, nutrition, safety, and early learning opportunities, allowing them to reach their full potential. An official highlighted the importance of providing these critical services to foster child development.

Furthermore, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed with the Asian Development Bank to secure financial aid for infrastructural enhancements. Already, 153 Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools have been identified for relocation, with additional schools being assessed to ease the transition process for children and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)