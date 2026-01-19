DHET Urges Students to Use Central Application Service for Post-School Education Access

Prospective students seeking guidance and support in accessing South Africa’s Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system are encouraged to make use of the Central Application Service (CAS), a new digital platform introduced by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to simplify and streamline applications to post-school institutions.

CAS is being rolled out as part of broader reforms to modernise the PSET application process and improve learner support. From the 2026 academic year, the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH)—previously used as a short-term intervention to place unassigned applicants—will be discontinued, with CAS taking over as the primary national support mechanism.

What is the Central Application Service (CAS)?

CAS is a pilot initiative designed to provide end-to-end support to learners wishing to pursue undergraduate studies at any PSET institution in South Africa, including universities, TVET colleges and other training institutions.

The service offers a single, integrated entry point for learners navigating post-school options.

Key Services Offered by CAS

Through CAS, aspiring students can access:

Career Information to explore study and training options

Career Guidance and Counselling Referrals for informed decision-making

A Centralised Application Service to apply to PSET institutions

An Application Clearing Service to help match learners with available study opportunities

The platform is aimed at reducing confusion, improving access, and ensuring learners receive timely and relevant guidance aligned with their interests and qualifications.

Learner Guide Available

To assist users, DHET has published a comprehensive CAS Learner Guide, which explains how the system works and how learners can make full use of its services. The guide can be accessed here:

👉 https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/gcis_documents/CAS_Learner%20Guide.pdf

Supporting a Fairer, More Accessible PSET System

DHET said the introduction of CAS reflects government’s commitment to creating a more inclusive, transparent and learner-centred PSET application process, ensuring that young people are better supported in making informed post-school choices.

Prospective students, parents, guardians and educators are encouraged to familiarise themselves with CAS and begin using the platform as the primary gateway to post-school education and training opportunities.