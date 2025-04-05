Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Vows Legal Support Amid West Bengal Job Controversy

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met with teachers whose jobs were annulled by a Supreme Court order, promising legal aid. He blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the flawed recruitment process. Adhikari urged the teachers to remain at their jobs and assured legal backing for their petitions.

  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday extended legal support to teachers affected by job annulments following a Supreme Court decision. Visiting Ranaghat in Nadia district, Adhikari blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process, which cost over 25,000 staff their positions.

Adhikari assured the teachers that their fight has legal merit, encouraging them to continue attending their schools as they are 'untainted.' He advised them to file individual writ petitions, emphasizing that the law and truth are on their side. This initiative aims to differentiate between candidates who secured jobs through legitimate and fraudulent means.

Moreover, Adhikari criticized former education minister Partha Chatterjee and the current state government for manipulating the recruitment process. He urged a demand for Chief Minister Banerjee's removal to ensure fair and transparent recruitment. Adhikari's visit also called for strong participation in Ram Navami rallies, further affirming the BJP's agenda in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

