Land Controversy Sparks Protests at University of Hyderabad

The land dispute in Kancha Gachibowli has incited student protests at the University of Hyderabad, prompting AICC's Meenakshi Natarajan to urge discussions with stakeholders. Amidst legal proceedings, the Telangana government plans IT development on the land, contested by students who assert it's university property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 10:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting unrest, the controversy surrounding a 400-acre land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad has reached a boiling point.

AICC official Meenakshi Natarajan, overseeing party affairs in Telangana, has called for the state government to engage in dialogues with all relevant parties.

As discussions unfold, the legal battles in India's courts continue, with student opposition at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

