Delhi's Crackdown on Private School Fee Hikes

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood announced a crackdown on private schools for arbitrary fee hikes, criticizing the former AAP government for neglecting oversight. Allegations against the BJP and cases of financial mismanagement spur inspections, while a new complaint system for parents is introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:09 IST
Delhi's Crackdown on Private School Fee Hikes
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is taking decisive steps to address concerns over arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, as announced by Education Minister Ashish Sood. Speaking at a press conference, Sood detailed plans for comprehensive inspections of schools accused of increasing fees without authorization.

The controversy has triggered a political clash, with AAP leaders alleging the BJP facilitated unchecked fee hikes. Last week, Manish Sisodia criticized the ruling BJP for permitting a so-called 'education mafia' to thrive. Sood countered these allegations by demanding evidence from opposition leaders.

In response to rising concerns, the Education Department has been mobilized to conduct audits and inspections of private institutions. Furthermore, parents can now report unwarranted fee hikes via a dedicated email system, as authorities seek to ensure transparency and accountability in education management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

