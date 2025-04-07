Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Youth Employability with Wadhwani Foundation Partnership

Arunachal Pradesh is taking significant strides to enhance youth employability through a promising partnership. On Monday, the state's Skill Development and Entrepreneurship department signed a memorandum of understanding with the Wadhwani Skill Network.

The initiative will implement the latest skills program across all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), with a focus on crucial skills like communication, adaptability, and teamwork. State Minister Nyato Dukam emphasized the government's commitment to holistic skill development.

The program merges digital content with classroom learning, meeting DGT standards. The collaboration aims to close the gap between technical skills and job-readiness, setting a benchmark for youth preparation in the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)