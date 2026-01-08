Army's Bhairav battalions bridge infantry-Para SF Gap with regional troops, training for swift cross-border strikes

A ''sons-of-the-soil'' recruitment policy, specialised task-oriented weaponry and advanced training are key factors making the Bhairav Light Commando battalions of the Indian Army highly effective and agile, a commanding officer of one such unit has said, as the Army prepares to expand these elite formations further.

These battalions have been raised to deliver swift, high-impact operations, including rapid cross-border actions on short notice. Sources indicate that the units draw from regimental traditions, with war cries such as ''Raja Ramchandra ki Jai'' or ''Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal'', while adopting the motto of ''Abhayam Bhairav'' -- embodying fearless resolve.

Defence officials, however, noted that the concept is still evolving, with adaptations likely based on operational needs.

''The structure is evolving. Aspects like regimental war cries or independent identity will be finalised over time,'' an official told PTI Videos.

The troops in these battalions are primarily drawn from regions aligned with their operational areas, providing advantages in local terrain knowledge, language and climatic adaptation.

''If deployed along international borders, the personnel are largely from nearby regions to leverage native expertise,'' another official said.

Named after the fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva, these compact commando units fill the operational gap between standard infantry and the elite Para Special Forces, focussing on deep reconnaissance, targeted strikes and disruption at tactical depths.

''This battalion has been raised as a small-team concept and we are working to ensure that the small team proves to be heavier on the larger enemy,'' a Bhairav Battalion commanding officer told PTI Videos. Each battalion has approximately 250 personnel -- far smaller in strength than the standard 800-strong infantry units -- incorporating specialists from artillery, signals and air defence for multi-domain operations.

With around 15 battalions already raised and plans for dozens more across commands, deployments include high-altitude areas in Leh and Srinagar under the Northern Command, Nagrota, and several in the western and southern desert theatres.

On comparisons with Para Special Forces, the officer clarified that there is no dilution in standards.

''There is no difference and we are a multi-domain-terrain and multi-domain-operation-specialised battalion. So we can operate in all kinds of terrain. The SF, which is for strategic operations, and we are there -- whatever task will be given to us, we will undertake that operation,'' the officer added.

The sources said regiments like Mahar, Grenadiers and Gorkha Rifles are in the process of dedicating units for Bhairav formations.

Dedicated Ashni platoons of the battalion handle drones and loitering munitions, while 100-per cent drone literacy ensures that every soldier is a proficient operator. The arsenal includes Javelin anti-tank missiles, AK-203 rifles, CQB carbines and armed drones.

''We are equipped with cutting-edge weapons and trained in modern warfare domains, including cyber, drone operations and information warfare -- this sets us apart,'' the officer emphasised.

Validated during exercises like Akhand Prahar, these ''fight-tonight'' units represent the Army's push towards proactive, technology-integrated warfare, allowing Para SF to concentrate on higher strategic roles.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi announced the raising of the Bhairav Light Commando battalions on July 26, 2025, during the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations in Dras, Ladakh.

