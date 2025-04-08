Left Menu

Traffic Troubles: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Orders Probe

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has initiated an inquiry into traffic disruptions caused by his convoy, potentially delaying students heading to a JEE exam center. The investigation will look into traffic management, alternative routes, and the effects on student access. Kalyan emphasizes minimizing inconvenience during VIP movements.

In response to allegations of traffic disruptions allegedly caused by his convoy, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has launched an inquiry to ascertain the facts. These delays reportedly affected students traveling to a JEE examination center in Vishakapatnam, prompting swift action from the government.

Kalyan has tasked the Vishakapatnam Police to thoroughly investigate the matter. The probe will examine the duration of the traffic interruption, road conditions near exam centers, and how traffic on service roads was managed at that time. The Deputy CM stressed the importance of ensuring no student suffers due to official protocol.

The Vishakapatnam Police have been directed to verify whether the regulations indeed hampered student access and if alternative routes were efficiently utilized. Meanwhile, they have clarified that Kalyan's convoy passed at 8:41 am, after students were expected to be at the centers. The Deputy CM's office reiterated its commitment to public convenience during VIP visits and discouraging any disruptive activities by party leaders.

