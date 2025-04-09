IIM Ahmedabad Expands Academic Legacy to Dubai

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad is making waves with its latest expansion announcement: a new international campus in Dubai. The agreement with the UAE government, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on Tuesday, places this new branch in Dubai International Academic City.

This venture marks a significant step in the globalisation efforts of India's prestigious institutions, as hailed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He emphasized how the collaboration will foster learning, innovation, and new leadership for global good, while enhancing India-UAE relations and contributing to regional prosperity.

The IIMA Dubai campus will open in phases, with initial operations in Dubai International Academic City. A permanent campus is planned for 2029. Offering cutting-edge resources and elite educational programs, the campus aims to nurture future leaders amidst a diverse, multicultural environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)