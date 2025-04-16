Left Menu

AI Transforms ECB's Monetary Policy Forecasting

A study by DIW Berlin highlights how artificial intelligence enhances forecasting of the European Central Bank's monetary policy. Through AI-driven text analysis, the accuracy of forecasts improves, predicting interest rate changes with up to 80% accuracy. This aids in understanding ECB's future monetary policy direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking development, a study conducted by the German Institute for Economic Research DIW Berlin reveals that artificial intelligence can significantly improve the accuracy of predicting the European Central Bank's monetary policy shifts. By employing advanced AI-powered text analysis, researchers have been able to interpret ECB communications effectively.

The AI model meticulously examines each sentence of ECB releases to categorize them as indicative of restrictive, expansionary, or neutral policies, explained DIW's Kerstin Bernoth. The study reported a remarkable increase in forecast accuracy from 70% to 80% when incorporating this method into broader economic models.

This innovative approach comes ahead of an anticipated ECB meeting, where AI forecasts suggest a likely interest rate cut, despite recent neutral communications. Analysts are watching closely, with a predicted rate drop from 2.5% to 2.25% as economic challenges persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

