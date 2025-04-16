AI Transforms ECB's Monetary Policy Forecasting

In a groundbreaking development, a study conducted by the German Institute for Economic Research DIW Berlin reveals that artificial intelligence can significantly improve the accuracy of predicting the European Central Bank's monetary policy shifts. By employing advanced AI-powered text analysis, researchers have been able to interpret ECB communications effectively.

The AI model meticulously examines each sentence of ECB releases to categorize them as indicative of restrictive, expansionary, or neutral policies, explained DIW's Kerstin Bernoth. The study reported a remarkable increase in forecast accuracy from 70% to 80% when incorporating this method into broader economic models.

This innovative approach comes ahead of an anticipated ECB meeting, where AI forecasts suggest a likely interest rate cut, despite recent neutral communications. Analysts are watching closely, with a predicted rate drop from 2.5% to 2.25% as economic challenges persist.

