Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies as Fed Cuts Interest Rates

Wall Street closed higher after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter point, signaling a pause in further cuts. The Fed highlighted a robust economy, maintaining a positive GDP growth forecast, while major indices like the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones surged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 02:34 IST
Wall Street Rallies as Fed Cuts Interest Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street witnessed a significant uptick on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point.

The central bank indicated it would likely halt further cuts for the time being, citing a robust economic outlook.

Investors, encouraged by the lack of a hawkish tone, drove gains across major indices, with industrials leading, buoyed by GE Vernova's optimistic revenue forecasts linked to AI infrastructure demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025