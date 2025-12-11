Wall Street Rallies as Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Wall Street closed higher after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter point, signaling a pause in further cuts. The Fed highlighted a robust economy, maintaining a positive GDP growth forecast, while major indices like the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones surged.
Wall Street witnessed a significant uptick on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point.
The central bank indicated it would likely halt further cuts for the time being, citing a robust economic outlook.
Investors, encouraged by the lack of a hawkish tone, drove gains across major indices, with industrials leading, buoyed by GE Vernova's optimistic revenue forecasts linked to AI infrastructure demand.
