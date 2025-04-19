Controversy Erupts Over Sacred Thread Removal at CET Exam Centre

Officials at Adichunchanagiri PU college have come under scrutiny after being accused of asking students to remove their sacred threads, known as 'Janivaras,' before entering an exam hall. The incident has led to a registered case and sparked outrage among the Brahmin community.

Two home guards at the exam centre were suspended after a complaint from the Karnataka Brahmin Sabha. Sections related to religious feelings and criminal intimidation were included in the FIR, with calls for legal action unheeded until now. The State's Higher Education Minister promised accountability.

A preliminary inquiry found discrepancies in the claims, with some students stating they had been asked to remove their sacred threads before entry. An in-depth investigation is underway to ascertain the facts surrounding the controversy.

