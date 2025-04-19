Karnataka Takes Action: Drafting the Rohith Vemula Act

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed his legal team to prepare a draft for the Rohith Vemula Act, aimed at curbing discrimination in educational institutions. This decision follows a request from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the need for urgent corrective measures in the state's educational framework.

In correspondence with Gandhi, Siddaramaiah expressed the continuing issues of discrimination reminiscent of historical injustices faced by figures like Dr. B R Ambedkar. He assured commitment to achieving an inclusive society, integrating Dalits, Adivasis, and Backward classes into mainstream education.

Rahul Gandhi's letter underscored the unacceptable nature of caste-based discrimination and the tragic incidents like the suicide of Rohith Vemula. He called for legislative action to ensure that such discrimination no longer burdens India's educational institutions or its students.

