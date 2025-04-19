Left Menu

Karnataka Takes Action: Drafting the Rohith Vemula Act

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has initiated drafting the Rohith Vemula Act, following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's urging. The Act aims to deter discrimination in educational institutions. Gandhi highlighted historical discrimination narratives and recent incidents, pressing for immediate actions to protect marginalized communities in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:07 IST
Karnataka Takes Action: Drafting the Rohith Vemula Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed his legal team to prepare a draft for the Rohith Vemula Act, aimed at curbing discrimination in educational institutions. This decision follows a request from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the need for urgent corrective measures in the state's educational framework.

In correspondence with Gandhi, Siddaramaiah expressed the continuing issues of discrimination reminiscent of historical injustices faced by figures like Dr. B R Ambedkar. He assured commitment to achieving an inclusive society, integrating Dalits, Adivasis, and Backward classes into mainstream education.

Rahul Gandhi's letter underscored the unacceptable nature of caste-based discrimination and the tragic incidents like the suicide of Rohith Vemula. He called for legislative action to ensure that such discrimination no longer burdens India's educational institutions or its students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025