Patwa Toli: The IIT Factory of Bihar Shines Again

Patwa Toli, an unassuming village in Bihar's Gaya district, has made headlines yet again as it continues to produce a remarkable number of JEE Main qualifiers. This year, over 40 of its students have successfully cleared the exams, with results announced on April 19.

The village, often referred to as an 'IIT Factory,' is home to around 21,000 individuals, most of whom are involved in weaving. However, its real claim to fame lies in its consistent production of IITians, numbering 15 to 20 annually. This success is attributed to the community's enduring commitment to education, despite prevalent financial challenges.

The Vriksha Foundation, an NGO dedicated to supporting the village's educational aspirations, provides crucial financial and infrastructural aid. As a result, students like Sharanya and Alok have achieved exemplary marks, bringing joy to their families. The Foundation ensures that educational resources are accessible to all, instilling not just academic prowess but also ethics and life skills.

