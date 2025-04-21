Left Menu

Patwa Toli: The IIT Factory of Bihar Shines Again

Patwa Toli, a village in Bihar's Gaya district, has again demonstrated its academic prowess as over 40 students have cleared the JEE Main exams. Despite economic hardships, the community, supported by the Vriksha Foundation, continues to produce top engineering aspirants with inspiring dedication to education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaya | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:38 IST
Patwa Toli: The IIT Factory of Bihar Shines Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Patwa Toli, an unassuming village in Bihar's Gaya district, has made headlines yet again as it continues to produce a remarkable number of JEE Main qualifiers. This year, over 40 of its students have successfully cleared the exams, with results announced on April 19.

The village, often referred to as an 'IIT Factory,' is home to around 21,000 individuals, most of whom are involved in weaving. However, its real claim to fame lies in its consistent production of IITians, numbering 15 to 20 annually. This success is attributed to the community's enduring commitment to education, despite prevalent financial challenges.

The Vriksha Foundation, an NGO dedicated to supporting the village's educational aspirations, provides crucial financial and infrastructural aid. As a result, students like Sharanya and Alok have achieved exemplary marks, bringing joy to their families. The Foundation ensures that educational resources are accessible to all, instilling not just academic prowess but also ethics and life skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025