Harvard Takes on Trump Administration Over Billions in Research Grants

Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking to overturn a suspension of more than $2.2 billion in research grants. This financial freeze was triggered by Harvard's defiance of government instructions to limit campus activism and implement leadership reforms.

In April, a letter to Harvard from the Trump administration demanded sweeping reforms, including changes to admissions policies and increased scrutiny of diversity within the university. The administration cited concerns over antisemitism but did not connect these to the halted research funding.

Harvard's leadership claims the government's demands infringe on the freedom of higher education institutions in the United States. The lawsuit marks a significant moment in the ongoing struggle over autonomy and influence between American universities and federal authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)